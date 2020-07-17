Medical professionals weigh in on school reopening

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect daily life, the 2020-21 school year is also being altered.

As districts weigh their options, experts say that while it’s important to consider the outbreak, students should be able to return to school in the fall.

“We just want to try and make it as low risk as possible, especially if we’re going back to school with kids. I think parents need to think about all of those things before they decide what is right for their families,” Dr. Stacey Cummings, the Vice Chair of Outpatient Pediatrics at Geisinger, told Eyewitness News.

According to Cummings, any interaction in public carries a risk of transmitting or contracting coronavirus. However, she still believes that in-person instruction should be available for students.

“There’s a lot of measures that schools need to take and that kids need to take to be able to do that,” Cummings said. “But yes, I do think that school can go back into session safely.”

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Education says a mixture of in-person and online learning might be better overall.

“A hybrid approach is a good model that engages each of our communities but as I mentioned at the offset, every community is different.”

