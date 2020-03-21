Medical marijuana program undergoes changes to aid cardholders during coronavirus

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several changes regarding medical marijuana have gone into effect during the coronavirus outbreak.

Certain statutory and regulatory provisions have been suspended starting March 20th, 2020. These changes include allowing dispensary employees to provide medical marijuana to a cardholder in their vehicle on the facility’s property; remove the current cap that limits the number of patients assigned to one caregiver, to allow for more caregivers to patients in need; eliminate background checks for caregiver applications, limited to renewal applications only, in order to expedite the caregiver renewal process; waive in-person consultations and allow for remote consultations between approved practitioners and medical marijuana cardholders for renewal certifications only; and waive limits that allow for medical marijuana to only be dispensed for 30 days by requiring approved practitioners to notate on the patient’s certification to dispense a 90-day supply.

The suspensions will remain as long as the disaster emergency proclamation is in effect.