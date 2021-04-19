Medical experts combat COVID vaccine hesitancy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday is a big day in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

WBRE28/WYOU22 Eyewitness News spoke with medical experts as they do some myth busting with common concerns about the coronavirus and its vaccine.

All adults in America are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical experts are combatting common misconceptions and urging everyone to get the shot.

“16 and over, you can go get vaccinated,” National Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Becerra says it’s time everyone gets the shot. But many people are now concerned after hearing the news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Seven million Americans have already gotten the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. There were six cases where we saw severe reactions, but out of an abundance of caution, the federal government said ‘let’s put a pause to make sure it’s completely safe’,” Becerra said.

Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stanley Martin says the biggest misconceptions revolving around the COVID-19 vaccine derive from people just not comprehending the numbers.

“There can be side effects with vaccines that you don’t necessarily appreciate until you start reaching numbers of millions of people. If the risks/benefit ratio is in favor of doing it, then that’s going to be okay,” Dr. Martin said.

He says another common myth is that the vaccine was rapidly developed in less than a year.

“The development of these vaccines were actually many years in the making. The science behind developing these mRNA and these adenovirus vaccines have been going on for a couple decades,” Dr. Martin said.

But, Monday is monumental. After over a year of deaths, restrictions, closures and more Monday, every adult can go out and get the vaccine. Monday normal is in sight.

“We are confident we have the supply we need to make sure every adult in America can get vaccinated. So, don’t wait. You don’t have to take a penny out of your pocket. But, you can provide real protection for your loved ones. So, get vaccinated,” Becerra said.

If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, we’re here to help. Head to pahomepage.com to fill out a form and we’ll get your questions answered by a medical professional.