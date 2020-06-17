Medical community preparing for summer in the ‘new normal’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Summer is here and if that wasn’t enough? There are masses in our region who are still suffering a bit of cabin fever. Coronavirus numbers continue to drop and with people hitting the roads and possibly a few medical bumps in them?

There’s a few things you need to know.

“This is our lifeblood. We’re the experts in this. We know what we’re doing and we’ll keep you safe,” said director of emergency medicine for Geisinger St. Lukes in Orwigsburg Dr. Gary Bonafante. “Come if you think you have something.”

Where you go if something does come up as more people head outdoors?

There’s a big difference. There’s urgent care or Carenow centers for some of the less pressing issues.

“Simple sprains, coughs and colds or small lacerations,” Bonafante listed.

More major incidents needing more immediate and comprehensive care.

“Bleeding that you simply can’t control by putting a little piece of cloth on it,” he said. “Sometimes we have people coming in with a little cloth on it as opposed to when it’s gushing out and you have to put a belt around it.”

While telehealth or video visits are still highly recommended before heading out with COVID-19 still present? Some haven’t thought where should go, but rather if I should go.

“We have had, unfortunately, some cases where people haven’t come in because they were frightened. And understandably so,” Bonafante added. “Unfortunately there were time-sensitive treatments that were no longer an option for them.”

Between the lingering pandemic and an expected uptick of hospital visits with getting out of the house as restrictions lift? Medical professionals from primary to urgent care and up to emergency care want you to know.

“We are here for you. We are ready for you at all of our locations. We can keep you safe and we don’t want you to delay care.”