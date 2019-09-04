Media Day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 164th Bloomsburg Fair will be here before you know it.

This year, fairgoers can expect to see a lot of the old events as well as some new. September is here and fall is on the way. But September also marks the return of a northeast Pennsylvania tradition: the Bloomsburg Fair. Bloomsburg Fair directors held a media day Wednesday where they shared their big plans for this year’s fair.

“It’s gonna be a traditional Bloomsburg Fair. Food, entertainment, and have fun,” fair president Paul Reichart said.

The Bloomsburg Fair has some new additions to its lineup, including the first grape stomp, a dog show, an exhibition of four previously endangered Jacob sheep and live karaoke.

“We’re gonna have 22 microphones that people come up, and sing a little bit. Show their talent,” Reichart said.

The Bloomsburg Fair is a tradition for the area but this year is making history. For the first time ever, there will be a Bloomsburg Fair Queen. The honor of being the first Bloomsburg Fair Queen goes to Nicolette Casate from Danville.

“I’m very very blessed for this opportunity to get agriculture out to our youth and to our community through the Bloomsburg Fair,” Casate said.

During Fair Week, Casate will be walking around and taking pictures, presenting awards and give visiting fair queens from other fairs a tour of the Bloomsburg Fair.

“I’ve been visiting all these other fairs. Now it’s gonna be really interesting to see the public’s reaction to the first Bloomsburg Fair Queen,” Casate said.

The Bloomsburg Fair begins on Friday, September 20 and runs through the 28th.