Measles case confirmed in Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced a patient at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown has a confirmed case of the measles.

Pennsylvania has had 16 cases of measles this year, compared to just two in 2018. According to the CDC, there have been 1,250 cases of measles reported in the U.S. in 2019, the most since 1992.

Cases in New York and Allentown originated in the U.S. but all others originated overseas which is why the Department of Health is encouraging Pennsylvanians to get themselves and their children vaccinated.

“You’re not only protecting yourself, but you are protecting those who can not receive the vaccines such as children, those with serious health complications. It’s really not just protecting yourself, but protecting others,” said Department of Health public information officer Brittany Lauffer said.

Earlier this year the CDC blamed a rise in measles cases partly on a spread of misinformation about the safety of vaccines saying: “The CDC encourages local leaders to provide accurate, scientific-based information to counter misinformation.”