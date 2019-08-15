Meals on Wheels Day in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An annual wing fest that served as a fundraiser for Monroe County’s Meals On Wheels for nearly 25 years will no longer be held.

A new campaign was announced at Wendy’s Restaurant in Tannersville, Wednesday morning. Businesses will come together for the first “Meals On Wheels Day” this Saturday. Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the details.

“We’re getting the question! Where is the Wing Fest, where is the Wing Fest?” Heidi Fareri told Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory.

“It’s sad to see that the Wing Fest ended. It really brought a lot of people together” she added. “It just got to be such a huge project. The price of wings has gone up and it just became too difficult. It was a lot of work for not a lot of return so we knew we had to come up with something new and interesting.”

Fareri told us “We have declared Saturday, August 17th Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day.”

“There’s different ways we wanted to make this accessible to the businesses and organizations that wanted to take part so it was as simple as giving us a $25 donation for a window cling,” Fareri said.

Fareri also told us “The other option was to get a canister. That way you can put it by your register or tables and the people will just donate that way.”

Kevin Jones, Wendy’s franchise owner, and volunteer explained: “Wendy’s has canisters between Mount Pocono, Tannersville, Stroudsburg, East Stroudsburg and Marshalls Creek.”

“I volunteer for Meals on Wheels for about seven years now. My wife and I both volunteer a few times a month delivering meals to the needy in Monroe County. It’s a great cause as it helps out the needy in the county, people that can’t do things on their own. We deliver to inbound folks. It’s just a great opportunity,” Jones told us.

“Now that we have almost 100 businesses involved, I think next year we’re going to double that number,” said Fareri.

The event kicks off with breakfast at Brodhead Brew in East Stroudsburg, Saturday morning at 7:30. Meals On Wheels also had a cruise donated to give away in a contest.

If you would like more information on the event or becoming a volunteer click here LINK .