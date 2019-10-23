McUnited Way Night helps Pocono Mountains United Way

(WBRE/WYOU) — Those who stopped by the McDonald’s drive-through in Stroudsburg for a bite to eat Tuesday helped a good cause.

The Pocono Raceway, East Stroudsburg University and other volunteers teamed up to help serve customers at the restaurant. It is part of the McUnited Way Night. 20 percent of all drive-thru purchases during the busy dinner hour was donated to the Pocono Mountains United Way’s annual campaign.

“It’s just a fun little thing to do to help out the community, help the United Way of Monroe County and help some folks out before the holiday season hits,” Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said.

The raceway brought the pace car and Tricky the mascot as well. Free children’s’ books were handed out in the play area as well.