MCCLURE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The borough of McClure has implemented its Snow Emergency Plan.

This plan will be in effect until noon Monday, January 17th. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, during this time, parking restrictions will apply to designated snow emergency routes.

This is to make it easier for clearing the streets. Residents are encouraged to remove their vehicles from borough streets if they can do so.