McAdoo Lenten Food Sale

McADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday was the last Friday of Lent.

The McAdoo Fire Company held its last Lenten Food Sale at the station. Volunteers cooked up some potato cakes, pies, pizza, mac and cheese and soup. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a serious dent in the department’s fundraising and they hope Friday’s sales will help.

“We’ve ran three throughout Lent. Right now it’s been a big help for us. Sales have been down a bit but not down as much as we thought they were going to be down,” Chief Robert Leshko said.

To help the department out, the Van Hecklen Greenhouse dropped off Easter flowers. Each box has eight flowers for $20 cash.

The department will be selling them throughout the weekend.