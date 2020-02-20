McAdoo gets sidewalk makeover at lower price

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County borough is getting a street makeover for a lower rate than they expected.

PennDOT is restoring Route 309 with brand new sidewalks and handicap accessible curbs. The multimillion dollar state project includes improvements on Kennedy Drive in McAdoo. Council agreed to be a part of the project, but PennDOT asked the borough to pay $250,000.

The mayor of McAdoo, with help from the Kline Township supervisor, asked PennDOT to reduce the cost by $90,000 in a letter. It was approved. Now the borough pays $160,000, a more manageable price to give residents safer sidewalks.

“It’s home and we want a clean, nice, appealing look and this is what the people are finally getting,” Mayor Dane Watro said.

Watro assures residents that there is a plan to also improve sidestreets.