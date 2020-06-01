Mayors across the country designate June 1st a national day of mourning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayors from across the country are declaring Monday, June 1st, a national day of mourning and lament.

Monday, the city of Scranton joined and held a moment of silence at noon. Mayor Paige Cognetti signed a mayoral proclamation over the weekend for people to pause, reflect, pray, mourn, and honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone’s lives, some more than others. At the strike of noon in Scranton and across the nation, thousands were remembering those whose lives have been taken by the coronavirus.

“We have to honor their lives today. We also have to honor them by learning to move ahead together with respect for each other,” said Cognetti.

Cognetti, along with 1,400 “United States Conference of Mayors” declared Monday, June 1st a national day of mourning and lament.

More than 100,000 people have died in the country from the virus. 171 of those were in Lackawanna County.

“For you faith leaders out here who are used to having funeral services for the people in this community, to not been able to do that in these months it’s devastating,” said Cognetti.

“This is a marker that we must not allow to pass un-noted,” said Rev. Rebecca Barnes of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

On Monday, dozens of religious leaders in the Scranton area made remarks via Zoom.

“These are not anonymous, nameless persons. They are our neighbors, our friends, family,” said Barnes.

Cognetti took the opportunity to speak about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and what has unfolded in the past week amongst a global pandemic.

“There’s so much injustice. We have these underlying issues, we have these racial disparities, we have this history of racial violence in our country and we have to address it,” said Cognetti.

Now, on Monday’s Zoom meeting, dozens of “Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters” shared prayer, solidarity and action towards the American people and everyone across the world.