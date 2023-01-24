WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It looks like the garbage bag and sticker system in Wilkes-Barre may stick… at least that’s what Mayor George Brown is hoping.

The focus of Tuesday’s Wilkes-Barre City Council Meeting was a messy one: trash. Mayor Brown asked council members to consider making the trash bag and sticker process city residents now use, a permanent method.

“A year, year and a half ago, we had to go to stickers because our supplier could not give us enough large bags to supply the city’s needs,” said Brown.

Residents have been buying $2 stickers to place on their large trash bags since last February because of supply shortages.

They can also choose to purchase smaller, 15-gallon blue bags in packs of five for $6.25 that the city is able to get plenty of.

We have enough small bags, so we’ll continue to sell the small bags, but now, if council approves this on Thursday, we’ll be able to go to a permanent sticker rather than temporary sticker,” said Brown.

In comparison, the City of Scranton charges households an annual fee of $300 for waste disposal. The City of Pittston charges households an annual fee of $175 for garbage stickers.

Chairperson Mike Belusko will eventually vote on Brown’s proposed ordinance.

“It seems to be working out, and DPW seems to be happy. If they’re happy, I’m happy. You could tell by the way things went tonight that it’s probably gonna be approved, in my opinion,” said Belusko.

Wilkes-Barre City Council is set to vote on the proposed amendment during its next public meeting on Thursday.