Mayor of Wilkes-Barre addresses fireworks concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre officials plan to crack down on fireworks in the city after receiving numerous complaints. The mayor held an afternoon news conference on Friday to address the issue.

Mayor George Brown says this is all about safety and respect; safety of the neighborhoods and respect for your neighbors. He’s also calling on state lawmakers to change a law that allows the sale of fireworks in the state.

“Last night there were two loud bangs. I was sitting on the couch with my son it sounded like a war zone,” said Scott Woolnough of Wilkes-Barre.

Those blasts were recorded on a door bell camera on his home on Charles Street.

Scott showed us two apparent blast marks on the curb near his home.

“What happened is it came whether shooting the fireworks over on that block two blocks over and one got away from them and came this way. Two feet higher it hits my tree or into my car,” said Woolnough.

Mayor George Brown was joined by other city officials including the police and fire chiefs to get the warning out to residents to not set off illegal fireworks in the city.

“We have illegal fireworks being set off in the city with no regards for the elderly, the people with PTSD, our children, even our pets and that is wrong, just wrong,” said Brown.

But the mayor says a law passed in Pennsylvania in 2017 called Act 43 allowed for the sale of fireworks in the state, and the city can only do so much when it comes to enforcement.

“Under Act 43 believe it or not the only thing we can do is fine someone $100 and that’s ridiculous,” said Brown.

Police Chief Joe Coffay says they are stepping up patrols, but admits they have been overwhelmed.

“This year we took a more proactive approach where we have people assigned specifically to just for this and that doesn’t seem to be enough because of the major increase in noise complaints,” said Coffay.

Fire Chief Jay Delaney is urging residents to show restraint and not set off fireworks in the city.

We are going to without a doubt see burn injuries, we’re going to see trauma, we’re going to see eye injuries,” said Delaney.

Mayor Brown says he is reaching out to state lawmakers and the governor’s office to address what he sees are the problems being created by Act 43 and he hopes that something can be done to give local governments more authority to impose stricter penalties in their communities