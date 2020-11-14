Mayor of Swoyersville holds food drive for community

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Mayor Chris Concert of Swoyersville held a food drive at the borough building starting Friday night and again on Saturday morning.

His goal of 2,020 canned goods was exceeded as they gathered more than 4,000 cans for those in need.

Some say this holiday season is more important than ever to give back to the community.

“It’s looking beyond what has been such confusion here for a while and knowing something where you’re going to have a real positive outcome,” said Larinda Kaufer, Swoyersville.

“You know what, when we help one another, we all come together and it makes us a stronger community,” said Mayor Chris Concert.

Mayor Concert says the next fundraiser will be held on December 5.

They will have local businesses decorate Christmas trees and parade them around town.

Santa will be outside of the borough building collecting toys for tots.