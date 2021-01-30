Mayor of Forty Fort announces parking ban ahead of storm

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Ahead of the impending winter storm, the Mayor of Forty Fort announced a parking ban in the borough.

According to Mayor Andy Tuzinski, the parking ban will be in effect starting 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 31 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2.

Tuzinski says parking will be prohibited along the following roads in the Borough of Forty Fort: Wyoming Avenue, Welles Street, entire length of River Street, Slocum Street, Shoemaker Street, Dennison Street and the entire length of Murray Street.

Vehicles not removed from these roadways during the parking ban may be subject to ticketing and towing.

After 5 p.m. Tuesday, all restrictions will end, and residents may park as they normally do.