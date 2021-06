WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The cost of meter parking could go down in the Diamond City.

Current rates are $2.00 per hour. That’s one and a half minutes for a nickel, three minutes per dime, and seven and a half minutes per quarter.

Mayor George Brown wants to cut meter parking in half to $1 an hour.

On later editions of Eyewitness News, we’ll hear from him about the proposal. We also talk to those dishing out their pennies to dine downtown.