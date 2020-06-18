Mayor Cognetti announces Fire Superintendent Al Lucas’ resignation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Thursday, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti released a statement on Fire Superintendent Al Lucas’ resignation as Superintendent, effective June 30.

According to Cognetti, Lucas resigned for personal reasons.

“I not only completely understand them, but empathize with the difficult decision he was forced to make for himself and his family,” said Cognetti.

“Scranton residents need to know how huge a loss this is for our City. It creates a mammoth leadership vacuum in our fire department, where Chief Lucas has demonstrated incredible calm, well-reasoned and caring leadership, fiscally prudent management, and extraordinary tolerance in the face of an unreasonably hostile union leadership group,” said Cognetti.

Cognetti also announced that they have already taken steps to begin a nationwide search to find Chief Lucas’ successor.

In the meantime, Lucas will remain on as interim-chief.

“Although he returns to bargaining unit status, Chief Lucas has kindly agreed to my request that he remain on as Interim Chief, hopefully until a successor is named. He will also continue his duties as Emergency Management Coordinator, which he had been doing for years before he began working around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic in his dual roles,” said Cognetti.