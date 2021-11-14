Mayfield man facing arson charges after May Street fire

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mayfield man is facing arson charges after police say he deliberately set a house on fire.

The fire broke out just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, November 12 on the 600 block of May Street.

According to police paperwork, Westley M. Maas lit a stack of papers in his room on fire and threw a can of Flex Seal on the flames. Police say he heard something explode, left the house, and told the next-door neighbor that there was a fire.

Police say Maas left the house on fire with his grandmother still inside. He was found at the Convenient in Jermyn where he was arrested and gave a written statement about the fire, in which he said he lit the papers on fire and left the house.

Maas is charged with arson, aggravated arson, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported, but four people were displaced by the fire.