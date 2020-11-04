May concedes to Kosierowski in 114th District

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — James May has conceded to Bridget Malloy Kosierowski.

In a Facebook post, May declared “Despite winning the in-person vote, the mail-ins from the past few weeks just reported and they were overwhelmingly for Rep. Kosierowski and she is going to win. We did very well, but came up just short. I will send more thanks out after I sleep, but we ran an incredible race, due to all of you and I am eternally grateful. Thank you and congratulations to State Rep Bridget Malloy Kosierowski.”

Kosierowski and May were hoping for a seat in the 114th District.