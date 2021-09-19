Max Fine Memorial 5K held for final time in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual race for a good cause celebrated a milestone and final year today in Luzerne County.



The Max Fine Memorial 5K race took to the streets of Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning celebrating its 10th annual race.

Max Fine passed due to sudden illness in 2011 and battled Muscular Dystrophy during the prime of his life. The race raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association every year by Max’s family in his honor. Runners were happy with the nice weather while fighting against muscle disease.

“Beautiful weather you know getting back into some races, it’s you know a great way to spend some time with some friends and to help a cause,” Leila Tucker of Nuangola said.

This was again the race’s final year due to yearly organizing struggles, but the Fine family is still looking for ways to raise money for MDA in the future.