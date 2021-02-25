Matt Cartwright discusses American Rescue Plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congress is expected to pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan by the end of the weekend.

Thursday Congressman Matt Cartwright spoke about the importance of the bill with fellow members of Congress from Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.

The lawmakers say the $1.9 trillion stimulus package would help, research, develop, manufacture and purchase COVID-19 vaccines plus, implement community vaccination centers and mobile units, to allow those who can, get vaccinated.

The rescue plan also includes the $1,400 stimulus checks.

“Rescuing our national economy and the American people. We’re not out of the woods yet. We need to keep it together for, you know, several more months and this is a plan that will help us do it,” Cartwright said.

If the House passes the American Rescue Plan Friday, it will then go to the Senate for consideration.