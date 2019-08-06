Mass shootings renew gun control debate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal lawmakers are once again grappling with the issue of gun violence in America. The discussion comes after mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller took up the topic with a couple of congressmen from our region.

One lawmaker has nearly seven years in Congress, the other just two months. One is a Democrat, the other a Republican. But both indicate something’s got to give when it comes to gun control.

Touring the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center on Tuesday, Rep. Fred Keller’s mind was still very much on the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” said the 12th Congressional District Republican.

Those attacks were fueled by hatred and bigotry according to investigators. It brings into focus the debate about gun rights and gun control laws. Rep. Keller said, “Let’s get out of the extremes on either side of it.”

The question federal lawmakers face: should there be stricter laws? Earlier this year, the House passed H.R.8 which expands gun background checks. It also passed another measure that closed a background check gap of what’s called the Charleston loophole. But both bills sit on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.

“He (McConnell) calls himself the Grim Reaper because he wants to close all of the bills coming out of the house, said Rep. Matt Cartwright. “This is something that is supported by 90 percent of Americans,” added the 8th Congressional District Democrat.

Another question: why aren’t existing laws working? Rep. Keller said, “We need to examine how the laws we already have are being enforced and are we effectively meeting the intent of what we already have.”

Despite being the least senior member of Congress, Rep. Keller believes he can bring a voice of reason to the debate.

“As policymakers, we need to put forth policies that when someone demonstrates that they have not been responsible then we need to look at how we address the rights that apply to all Americans,” Rep. Keller said.

Rep. Cartwright hopes the weekend tragedies bring more momentum to a gun debate solution.

“I’m a gun owner myself and I’m not for going around and rounding up people’s guns but we have to be smart about how we go about trying to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again and again and again,” Rep. Cartwright said.

Congress is in recess and won’t return to Washington until next month. But Democrats are calling on the Senate to return sooner for an emergency session to debate and vote on universal background check legislation.