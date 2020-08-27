Masks and acne: Local spa explains how to prevent “maskne” for students

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This school year looks different than in years past with schools requiring students to wear masks all day. While the practice is to keep students and staff safe, it can cause skin issues.

“It is difficult with wearing a mask all day long with covering up your face and making sure you have proper hygine in place and making sure of course each day you clean your mask really well,” says Karen Mander, owner of Apple Day Spa.

At Apple Day Spa in Honesdale, facials are offered. The owner says skin care at home is important to prevent “maskne.”

“Bring a second mask to school and maybe change it out part way through the day. And then at night time making sure you clean your mask. Sometimes cleaning it maybe with you facial cleanser might be better so the harsh chemicals of clothing detergent and stuff like that aren’t right next to your face as well,” says Mander.

The pandemic isn’t just impacting how you feel while sitting in class. Students are faced with many challenges, including those pursuing a degree in cosmetology.

“COVID has definetly posed a challenge. A lot of my education was focused on cleaning. And barbacide certification and things like that. We have to work around the masks. Doing hair and working around the ear piece. Things like that,” says Stephanie Houshultz, a cosmetology student.

Due to the pandemic, many salons, including this one, have virtual consultations available for customers to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

“Through zoom call or even just texting us at our regular number with pictures we can help you out with tips with just pictures of what your skin looks like as well,” says Mander.