Mask dispute suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A suspect who fired a gun at a cigar store worker in the Lehigh Valley following a mask dispute is in a hospital Saturday night after an officer-involved shooting.

Police say they made a traffic stop Saturday morning on 35-year-old Adam Zaborowski of Slatington but that he got out of his vehicle and fired a gun at police.

An officer returned fire striking Zaborowski who was later flown to a trauma center.

The search for Zaborowski started Friday after investigators say he began to dispute a store face mask policy with a worker at “Cigars International” in Bethlehem township.

They say when the suspect fled the store without paying for a couple of cigars, the worker followed him outside and was then shot at twice by Zaborowski but not injured.