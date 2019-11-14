Maryland organization asks for zoning change with Mount Pocono church

(WBRE/WYOU) — An old church in Mount Pocono could be getting a new lease on life.

A public hearing was held Wednesday night at the Mount Pocono Borough building. Hoops International Incorporated is a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth.

The organization hopes to buy the former St. Mary Church and Rectory along Fairview Avenue in Mount Pocono and asked for a zoning change. Right now the property is residential. Hoops International wants it to be re-zoned as commercial. The property is surrounded by residential homes.

“It wasn’t winterized. It has become damaged inside. It will continue to deteriorate and making use of it is what we have to do. The issue to me is just the focus from R1 TO Z1,” said Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn.

Hoops International is based out of Maryland. There’s no set timetable on when a decision will be made.