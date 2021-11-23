Marvine Trail work wrapping up

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work on a new section of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail is just about completed.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the nearly one-mile section known as the Marvine Trail. The site will soon welcome walkers, joggers, and cyclists. This section will add to the 40 miles of trail used by thousands each year.

“Brings people to the area which attracts money to local businesses, then there’s also the Lackawanna River there for kayaking, fishing. You see a lot fishermen on this section of the trail. Bikers, runners, you name it. People walking their dogs,” Rutledge Excavating worker Cody Rutledge said.

Trail officials say when the contractor leaves, people will be able to use it. A formal ribbon-cutting will happen next spring.