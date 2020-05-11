Martz resumes limited service to New York City

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Martz Bus Company has resumed limited service from Northeastern Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Monday, despite criticism from Governor Tom Wolf.

After several weeks of stopped service, Martz Trailways is resuming service to big cities for essentials workers. While voluntarily closed, the company took the time to prepare for service while following CDC guidelines.

Buses from Scranton and Wilkes-Barre only go to Philadelphia. In the Poconos, riders can be transported to New York City.

“Riding the bus is a dream,” Tom Vega, a Stroudsburg resident told Eyewitness News. “At least you can sleep. You can’t afford to drive into the city. Between the tolls and the gas, it’s horrible.”

Customers must wear a mask while on the bus and only 15 passengers are allowed on each bus at a time. They must also sit in designated seats to practice social distancing.

“I really need it because it’s a little better than traveling and driving back and forth,” Arnold, a Stroudsburg and bus rider said. “So I get a little bit more sleep.”

While the bus service was stopped, many of the usual passengers were to the city daily for their jobs.

“I started working again two weeks ago,” Tom Vega said. “I had to drive in which was a pain in the neck. Sometimes you just gotta go back to work. Gotta get back to work. Thank god the buses are running again.”

Riders tell Eyewitness News that they’re still taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

“I keep my distance. I do the social distancing thing. And I try to take care of myself so I don’t bring nothing home,” Arnold said.

It is unclear at this time when Martz will go back to their regular service schedule.