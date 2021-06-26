Martial arts in the park in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A martial arts demonstration was put on for the public in a local park Saturday.

The group The Black Belt Gathering put on a free demonstration for free from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Kirby Park. The free martial arts group, whose events are normally closed to the public felt the need for the demonstration after the long past year we’ve had.

The event had a total of 32 sponsors. Not only were NEPA martial arts schools there, but schools from upstate New York, Long Island, and New Jersey also came to support The Black Belt Gathering.

“The idea behind this was to get everyone back outdoors again and start enjoying the outdoors again. We’ve been locked down 15 months and I thought what a better way to give back to our public. Our schools, I told them the same thing. They said our public are our students so let’s give them something, let’s teach them something about the martial arts,” The Black Belt Gathering founder William Eggert said.

The Black Belt Gathering started out with just six members but has grown to around 600 worldwide, and looking for more.