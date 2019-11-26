Mark Icker Pleads Guilty

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Ashley police officer pleads guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon, after being accused of forcing several women into having sex.

The pursuit of justice in the Mark Icker case is on the horizon. At a news conference here in the federal building in Scranton, the District Attorney announced a plea deal that would reduce a max sentence of 20 years to 12 as well as keep a fine and three years of probation in place.

The former Ashley Borough police officer pleads guilty to two charges of violating victims’ civil rights exchanging sexual favors for leniency.

While he is out on bail, presently he is “essentially on house arrest.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Luzerne County DA Stephanie Salavantis as well as two of the victims that are credited with bravery for giving the investigation the evidence to pursue this in court. One of the primary speaking points was the bravery of the victims who came forward and are credited with being able to bring this case to any court, as many like it do not.

“On very very limited occasions, we run into police officers who turn from protectors into predators,” US District Attorney David Freed said.

“If the victims aren’t willing to come forward and provide statements, it’s hard for us to proceed. With these victims today, coming forward, they have protected others who could have or may have been victimized as well,” Salavantis said.

You’ll hear from those victims about how they feel they are closer to true justice in this case tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.