Marine Corps veteran honored with a surprise parade after returning from the hospital

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Marine Corps veteran was honored with a surprise parade of friends, family and supporters. It happened today for Randy Ledsome who came home after weeks of medical complications.

“A welcome home parade for a friend Randy who just returned home from the hospital,” said Joe Hussey, a friend of Randy Ledsome.

“Randy served in the Marine Corps in the mid 80s. We have been friends for many, many years. He was diagnosed with cancer, duodenal cancer. He went through his chemo therapy, went for multiple weeks, finished his chemo therapy. But he had complications due to the chemo that he was receiving. They had to put him on a ventilator they had to put him in a medicated coma. In turn his family wasn’t able to see him for many many weeks nor his friends,” said Hussey.

“He’s a true fighter, someone we are very proud to know and be friends with and we just wanted to do this to one, honor him, thank him for his service, as well as kind of let him forget about all the troubles hes dealing with at this time, so we thought this was a great escape,” Hussey continued.

“You know what, they’ve been there for me on Facebook, they’ve been there with me on Messenger, they’re keeping up with me on FaceTime. So I do get to see them all, I just don’t get to see them face to face,” said Randy Ledsome, a Marine Corps veteran.

“We just want him to know that hes loved by all of us and we are proud of him and we will get him through this trying time and we will sit down and laugh about it in the near future,” said Joe Hussey.

“I want to say thank you to all of them because they’ve been so wonderful. And actually without them its hard to keep going when your laying in that hospital. Especially when you’re on the ventilator. Its hard to keep… keep motivated,” said Randy Ledsome.

Ledsome was diagnosed with duodenal cancer, highly likely caused by the contamination of water at Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.