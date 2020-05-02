Marinas reopen on Lake Wallenpaupack

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Marinas are also opening in Pennsylvania.

The Eyewitness News crew found boats docked at marinas at Lake Wallenpaupack. There were not many boaters out on the water due to the rain Friday morning, but employees say it’s good to be back.

“I’m excited. It’s nice to actually be back to work, especially full time. I know a lot of people aren’t really going back to work right now but giving besides the weather, it’s actually really nice,” Andrew Cozzali of Honesdale said.

Privately owned campgrounds also opened for business as of Friday.