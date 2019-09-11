Breaking News
Marijuana now a part of wedding flower arrangements

(WBRE/WYOU) — Marijuana matrimony is filling the air as more couples call on florists to incorporate cannabis into their wedding arrangements.

No matter what your preference, you can say I Do with your best bud with customized cannabis arrangements. Greenpharms Dispensary in Arizona partnered with the flower daddy to make sure customers have a medical marijuana card and don’t go over their 2.5-ounce legal limit. And the florist says the bouquets aren’t just for walking down the aisle.

“You can put it in a really dry environment and then within like a couple weeks you can smoke it yourself and trim it,” florist Jamie McCormick said.

Adding the cannabis to a bouquet costs about $60 a stem in addition to the base price of the arrangement.

