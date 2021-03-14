Marching for justice in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a rally cry after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County.

Christian Hall’s family, civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, and elected officials marched through Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon.

Hall’s family and their attorneys want the DA to hand over the investigation to AG Josh Shapiro. They want to see body camera footage of the incident. They want funding for mental health crisis response units in every police department.

Around 100 people marched from Dansbury park to the Monroe County Courthouse chanting “Justice for Christian Hall” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” They paused in front of District Attorney E. David Christine’s office demanding an independent investigation into why state police shot Hall on the bridge that day.

Hall’s family and their attorneys referred to video taken by a motorist, showing what appears to be Hall with his hands up. They say the video contradicts information initially released by state police.

“They claimed my son pointed a gun at them and began to advance. That very night I saw the video that same night. No one should have to see their 19-year-old shot down,” Gareth Hall, Christian’s father, said.

Christian Hall’s father was a substitute teacher at Stroudsburg High School. The march Sunday was actually organized by a 16-year-old, his former student.

