WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Voter registration and handwritten signs marked the march today that started in public square, went across the Market Street Bridge, to Wyoming Avenue, to Pierce Street Bridge and back.















Black Lives Matter leaders say today’s message is “voting in change,” and goes deeper than George Floyd’s death.

The family of John Robert Evans who was killed early Saturday morning were also in attendance.