Manufacturing plant coming to Luzerne County, creating new jobs

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Luzerne County. That’s the word from the Governor’s office.

The massive building will be home to an aluminum beverage packing plant. The company says it will employ 230 people.

“I think it’s great for the area it’s great for the community. We can use all the help we can at this point,” James Scacchiti of Clarks Summit said.

Word of hundreds of new jobs coming to our region is welcome news to Scacchitti.

The Ball Corporation, which specializes in hi-tech aluminum products, purchased this one million square foot building in Jenkins Township and will use it to manufacture and distribute aluminum beverage packaging.

The president of the Ball Corporation issued this statement about the project: “The Ball Corporation is excited to expand into Pennsylvania to build a state of the art manufacturing plant to support the growth of our customers in infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage products.”

“In addition to the jobs that are created it will mean newer tax revenue to the area,” Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo said.

Lombardo said the news comes as the region tries to recover from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From a regional perspective anytime we add jobs I think it’s a plus on the area. Particularly in this situation when you develop a site that recently had jobs with Techniglass and now you’re getting it back in operational form,” Lombardo

Mayor Lombardo is referring to Techniglass Corporation which was located at this site for decades and employed some 700 people. Nicole Blasko from Pittston remembers those days and welcomes word of the new jobs on the way.

“I think it’s great for the community and the area. A lot of people are out of work at this time. I’m one of the lucky ones not having to worry about that. It’s good for our community.. I’m excited,” Blasko said.

The Ball Corporation says it will invest some $360 million into this facility and it should be up and running by mid 2021.

The Governor’s office says the Ball Corporation will be given tax incentives and have access to state programs that will assist it to train and hire workers.