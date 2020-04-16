Mandatory mask-wearing requirement coming soon

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In just a few days it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask out in public.

Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced face masks will be required to enter businesses. This will begin to be enforced starting at 8 p.m. Sunday. Many people Eyewitness News spoke with support the plan.

“I think it’s okay. I got mine. I have one. I went for a walk and I forgot my mask, so that’s why I’m not wearing one. But I think it’s okay,” Ben Masci of Jessup said.

“I think it’s a great idea actually. I wear this mask to protect you and I like the mask on you because you’re protecting me, so I’m all for it,” Tom Rogari of Blakley said.

Karen Garber of Peckville is a mother of a special needs child.

“It’s really important to me because keeping my children safe is definitely my priority,” Garber said.

People Eyewitness News spoke to are ready for the change but they are not quite sure how it will be enforced.

“They should have it enforced before you enter the store and let them know that it is required that you wear a mask. So we’ll let it go this time but the next time you come to the store, we would like you to have a mask,” Rogari said.

Quinn’s in Peckville tells Eyewitness News they have a plan in place.

“We will be having signs out front of the stores and saying they must wear a mask before entering for the customer’s protection and employees and other people,” manager Roger Kaminski said.

The idea is if everyone wears a mask, it will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“In the beginning I was a little leery because I was upset that people weren’t wearing masks but now I think they’re starting to get it,” Rogari said.

The exception to the rules is anyone who can’t wear a mask because of a medical condition or for children under two.