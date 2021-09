WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Brown has issued a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation for several Wilkes-Barre streets Wednesday night.

The following streets between Solomon Creek and Horton need to find shelter:

Waller

Barney

Regent

South Franklin

A shelter has been set up at G.A.R. Memorial High School on S. Grant Street for residents evacuating.

Residents can bring their pets, but they must be in a carrier or crate.