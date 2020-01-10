Man With Ties to NEPA Becomes Astronaut Candidate

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Friday, January 10th, 11 NASA astronaut candidates completed their basic training. They will now be a part of the active astronaut corps which could mean positions on the International Space Station, missions to the Moon, and missions to Mars.

Among the candidates is Bob Hines. NASA says he attended high school in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and considers Harrisburg, Pennsylvania his home town.

Bob Hines is pictured here with his class. He is seen in the middle row, far left.

His achievements include:

A rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Air Force

A bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Boston University

A master’s degree in flight test from the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB in California

Serving as a developmental test pilot on all versions of the F-15 fighter aircraft while earning a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama

Serving in the military operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom

Serving as a Federal Aviation Administration flight test pilot and a NASA research pilot at Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX

During his time in the program, he completed training in spacewalks, robotics, International Space Station systems, and other skills to aid him on potential missions.