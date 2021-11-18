Man who struck and killed judge’s sister with vehicle sentenced to jail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who fatally struck a 72-year-old woman in January and sped off has been sentenced to nine to 24 months in county jail.

Nicholas Ulkoski pled guilty in August to hitting Ann Corbett just before 9:00 p.m. on the evening of January 28th on Mulberry Street near North Washington Avenue. Corbett was the sister of Lackawanna County President Judge Trish Corbett.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ulkoski was delivering food with his girlfriend after smoking a joint before his shift.

In addition to the time in jail, he will also have two years’ probation and will undergo a full drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation. Ulkoski has been in counseling since the fatal hit-and-run, which combined with him having no prior record, led the judge’s decision.