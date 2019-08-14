Man who made threats against Williamsport City Hall arrested

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of making terroristic threats against City Hall in Williamsport is now in custody.

34-year-old Kevin Bascomb of Washington, D.C. is charged with terroristic threats and criminal use of a communication facility. Investigators say Bascomb called City Hall and threatened to “kill you pigs” and other people and threatened to bring a weapon to City Hall during a second call.

City Hall remained on lockdown throughout Wednesday morning. Officials traced the call back to Bascomb’s cell phone in Washington, D.C.

“They worked with federal, state and local officials including the United States Marshalls Service, the state police, Washington, D.C. police and Lycoming County District Attorney’s office. All those agencies participated in a joint investigation,” Damon Hagan, chief of Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

Bascomb will be extradited to Williamsport to face the charges.