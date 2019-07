Man who killed former co-worker sentenced

(WBRE/WYOU) –A man who admitted killing a former co-worker is sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

24-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Plymouth will serve 24 to 57 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder. He admitted to the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Oliver in a home invasion in Wilkes-Barre in February of last year.

Oliver’s girlfriend, Ingrid Batista, was also wounded. His co-defendant, 21-year-old Isaiah “Glizzy” Jennings of Wilkes-Barre also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in September.