Man wanted on attempted homicide charge in Williamsport captured by U.S. Marshals

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man wanted for criminal attempted homicide has been transported back to Williamsport after being picked up by the U.S. Marshals.

According to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Kareem Anthony Hutt, who was wanted in connection with what police describe as a “hammer attack” in Williamsport back in February was arrested in Philadelphia.

Hutt faces charges of crimainal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was taken to the Lycoming County Prison on no bail.