Man wanted in connection with Luzerne County fire and carjacking arrested

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who police were searching for after a house fire and an alleged car jacking in Luzerne County has been arrested.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Carls was arrested and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility after police say he was wanted in connection with a house fire in the gated community Beech Mountain Estates in Butler Township.

He faces charges of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.