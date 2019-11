(WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police say a man robbed a Turkey Hill with a pair of hedge clippers.

Police say Keith Golomb walked into Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday morning with the garden tool. Eyewitnesses say he claimed he was high on meth and was going to rob the store.

At one point he was swinging the clippers around, nearly hitting customers. Police say he took a half-gallon of chocolate milk and was sitting in his car in front of the store when police arrived.