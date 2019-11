(WBRE/WYOU) — An attempt to steal a car that had a child still inside the vehicle led to a manhunt.

Plymouth Police released surveillance photos of the man they’re looking for. They say he tried to steal a car that was still running Friday afternoon in Plymouth with a child in the backseat.

The father of the child was standing a few feet from the car and managed to wrestle control of the vehicle as the suspect ran away.

Anyone with information should call Plymouth Police or 911.