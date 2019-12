SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moosic Street in Scranton is closed at this hour following a car and pedestrian accident Saturday evening.

A man in a silver Hyundai hit a man head-on as he attempted to cross the street. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release any information on the driver or where the victim was taken.

The investigation is ongoing with crews out to reconstruct the scene.