Man still missing after five years

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five years ago Thursday a Columbia County family woke up to their son missing.

To this day Steven Whitenight Jr. has not been heard from or seen. The entrance to the Bloomsburg Airport is the vicinity where Whitenight’s cell phone was pinged by authorities. The last trace of the man.

Pictures are the only way Steven Whitenight Sr. and his wife are able to see their son. On January 14th 2016 the only evidence found in the disappearance of Steven Whitenight Jr. was his car that was parked here and footprints pressed into snow on the bridge going over the Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg.

When the battery is not dead Steve starts his son’s 1997 Ford Probe GTS once a month.

“I know how much the car meant to him and what pride he took in taking care of it and by having it here, it keeps his memory with me,” Whitenight Sr. said.

A memory that sat in evidence for the majority of 2016 as Bloomsburg Police searched for answers.

By the end of that year, leads were exhausted and the investigation came to an abrupt stop.

“After that it’s pretty much gone cold. There really hasn’t been any active investigation or any follow up,” Whitenight Sr. said.

Five years later the family continues looking for closure. They ask the public to take a look at the pictures and get familiar with them in hopes a lead to his whereabouts will bring them closure.

“If they remember anything out of the ordinary or unusual,” Whitenight Sr. said.

The whitenights understand they’re not alone.

Nearly 20,000 open cases of missing adults in the United States according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. In Pennsylvania alone? 449.

“Until it happens to you or you’re involved in it in some way, you don’t realize the amount of people that are missing,” Whitenight Sr. said.

Eyewitness News spoke with the chief of police in Bloomsburg. He tells us this is considered a cold case. The department has entered Whitenight’s information into several databases to assist other agencies.