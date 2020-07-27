Man sentenced to life in prison for death of Monroe County woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A convicted killer is going to spend the rest of his life in prison. James Bidwell was sentenced Monday.

In February, a jury found Bidwell guilty of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Kristen Wagner in 2011 and covering it up to make it look like a suicide at Bidwell’s scrapyard in Stroud Township.

“Her body discovered partially suspended from a broken down refrigerator trailer in the yard by workers returning from a garbage run,” said Michael Mancuso, First Assistant District Attorney, Monroe County.

Mancuso and two detectives who worked on this case, were praised by the Wagner family in court Monday. The case went cold in 2014, but investigators started to piece things together after one of Bidwell’s associates told police that he admitted to strangling Wagner.

Investigators looked closely at photographs taken the day Wagner’s body was discovered for key evidence.

“Photographs that showed that when she was dead, she was in a different position and then moved, muddy boot prints all around here that didn’t match hers,” said Mancuso.

After more than nine years, Bidwell was sentenced to life behind bars without parole. During victim impact statements, Bidwell listened by video.

Wagner’s mother looked at Bidwell and said “This has been one of the most difficult times as a family. We will not soon forget.”

And Kristin’s step-mother, Robin Wagner, said to Bidwell, “Jim, I hope you realize how many lives you’ve affected. So many people.”

Kristin’s cousin, Marissa Jaudas, also spoke to Biwell and said to him, “The day you took her was my birthday and she always wished me a happy birthday. I don’t remember what gifts I got or what I ate, all I remember is my uncle calling me.”

In court, Bidwell declined to say anything to the Wagner family. Eyewitness News spoke with the family after court and they said he has shown no remorse through this whole process. But the family says they finally got closure Monday.