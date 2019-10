(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is sentenced to 16 years behind bars for an armed bank robbery.

38-year-old Shawn Cavanaugh was sentenced in federal court to 16 years in prison for the crime. Investigators say Cavanaugh and Doug Sickler threatened employees with pellet guns during the robbery.

Sickler was previously sentenced to more than five years behind bars.